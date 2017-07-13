First Coast News

MARINELAND, FL (WTLV/WJXX) -- The FAA is investigating after a witness reported a plane crash in the Marineland area near the Flagler, St. Johns County line.

The FAA confirms to First Coast News that it lost contact with a Piper PA44 aircraft approximately 22 miles north of Ormond Beach around 11 p.m. Thursday. Preliminary information from the FAA suggests two people were aboard the aircraft.

Authorities are conducting a search after a witness reported seeing a plane going down. The aircraft took off from Brunswick, GA and was heading to Ormond Beach. The Coast Guard is also assisting in the search for survivors. A crew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater was launched at 2:15 a.m.

#HappeningNow #USCG assisting in search for survivors of downed small aircraft near Pellicer Creek. Read more at: https://t.co/d2I5aw4Uh3 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 14, 2017

The FAA will provide updates as new information becomes available.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and will bring you updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Flagler county sheriffs office about to give a briefing on search for missing plane @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/4vgRZ3C5uz — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) July 14, 2017

