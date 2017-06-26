WTLV
Reported armed bank robbery at San Jose Blvd. Suntrust Bank

June 26, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office there was an armed bank robbery at the Suntrust bank located at 11567 San Jose Blvd.

