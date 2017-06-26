Close Reported armed bank robbery at San Jose Blvd. Suntrust Bank WTLV Breaking News WTLV 11:29 AM. EDT June 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office there was an armed bank robbery at the Suntrust bank located at 11567 San Jose Blvd. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family: 19-year-old found dead inside car was Mandarin High School grad, football standout Woman loses husband, gets cancer diagnosis on same day Homeowners outraged after American flags burned Mormon church leaders cut microphone after girl reveals she's gay RAW: Ga. restaurant assault The Ultimate Mattress Upgrade Under $200 - The Deal Guy JSO officer arrested, charged with battery 2-year-old drowns in backyard pool VERIFY: Is dramatic video of civilian rescuing Iraqi girl real? Teen falls from Six Flags Sky Ride in NY More Stories Police search for missing, endangered Florida teen Jun 26, 2017, 5:05 a.m. 2-year-old accidentally run over by family member: Police Jun 26, 2017, 5:14 a.m. Woman loses husband, gets cancer diagnosis on same day Jun 26, 2017, 5:09 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs