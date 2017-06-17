WTLV
Report: Person shot at Ocala area hospital

WESH , WTLV 4:51 PM. EDT June 17, 2017

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) -- One person was injured in a shooting at West Marion Hospital in Ocala on, Saturday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WESH

The shooting off of Southwest 46th Court was reported at 3 p.m.

WESH reports one person was injured in the shooting.

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

According to WESH, the suspect was taken into custody. The status of the suspect also was not initially disclosed.

