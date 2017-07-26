WTLV
Close

REPORT | One dead, 6 injured in accident at Ohio State Fair in Columbus

WKYC 9:16 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

COLUMBUS - According to NBC 4 Columbus, one person is dead, five are critically injured after a reported ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday evening. 

One other person is in stable condition, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin. Martin told NBC 4 that the person who died was an 18-year-old male. 

The Ohio State Fair tweeted out the following just after 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Governor John Kasich added this note on Twitter: 

Wednesday was opening day at the Fair, which runs through August 6. 

Stay with WKYC.com for more information on this breaking story. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories