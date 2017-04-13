Replica Vietnam Memorial on display in Jacksonville throughout the weekend

The original Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall sits in Washington D.C. The half-scale replica of the wall will be in Jacksonville Sunday at Metropolitan Park. Photo: Getty Images. (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2016 Getty Images)

A traveling tribute to the men and woman who served during the Vietnam War will be in Jacksonville through Sunday so members of the community can pay their respects and view the names of each person who died in the conflict.

Organizers welcomed the half-scale replica of Washington, D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at a ceremony Thursday morning at Metropolitan Park, 1410 Gator Bowl Blvd.

The opening ceremony included musical performances and an escort arrival. The Wall That Heals is about 250 feet long and is made of powder-coated aluminum. The names of more than 58,000 men and women who died in the war are etched on the wall’s 24 individual panels.

The replica was originally unveiled on Veterans Day 1996 and has visited more than 400 cities and towns throughout the country.

The display features information booths to educate the public, and residents can visit the wall 24 hours a day throughout the weekend.

