Renter steals appliances from home after learning of possible eviction, Lake City Police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- The Lake City Police Department reports a person who was renting a home on McFarlane Ave. discovered their appliances were missing after they issued an eviction notice to the tenant.

According to the rental agreement, the home was furnished, including appliances such

as a washing machine, dryer and an electric fireplace.

Police say 42-year-old Natarsha R.O’Neal had not paid rent in several months and had been notified that she would be evicted soon.

When a maintenance worker arrived on January 3rd to perform repairs he found O’Neal and several others loading appliances from the home onto a truck.The maintenance worker notified the owner, who went to the home and found it abandoned.

Officers at the scene verified that appliances belonging to the homeowner were missing from the residence. They were valued at approximately $1,700.00, collectively, police report.

Officers were unable to locate O’Neal or determine where she had gone after she left the home, though they noted that the inside the home had been left in a state of disarray as if she had left in a hurry. O’Neal has been charged with grand theft, a third degree felony, and a warrant affidavit has been submitted to the State Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or the stolen appliances are encouraged to call the Lake City

Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or the anonymous TIPS Line at (386)719-2068