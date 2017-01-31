Refugee ban faces legal challenges

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Matthew: After the Storm
-
Deputy patrol car involved in crash
-
Video shows deputy stealing from DUI suspect
-
On Your Side: Cost of JAX Beach pier
-
Man almost killed in ambulance helicopter crash defies the odds
-
JSO searching for suspect after SWAT call
-
Verify: Trump's order on immigration
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Missing Jacksonville woman found dead in Ga.
-
Repurposed week: Eco Relics
More Stories
-
Proposed bill would require passing citizenship test…Jan 31, 2017, 5:43 a.m.
-
Repurposed week: Eco RelicsJan 31, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
-
$9 tech steal brings spring to your deskJan 31, 2017, 3:45 a.m.