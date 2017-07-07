Red Robin sets opening date for first Jacksonville restaurant

(Photo: Red Robin)

After years of waiting, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews fans will want to circle Monday, July 24 on their calendars.

hat’s the day when the Colorado-based casual dining chain with a devoted following will open its first Northeast Florida restaurant – at Town Center Promenade near the St. Johns Town Center.

As its name implies, the family-friendly restaurant is known for its wide selection of gourmet burgers (Whiskey River BBQ, A1 Peppercorn, Chili Chili Cheeseburger, Banzai and more) as well as bottomless seasoned fries and beverages. But you’ll also find a number of entrees, salads, soups and other non-burger items on its large menu.

Red Robin joins the recently opened Newk’s Eatery as the first restaurants to open at Town Center Promenade, one of two new neighboring developments under construction.

Florida Times-Union