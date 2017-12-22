Over 700 tons of cardboard is sorted per month at the Westside facility.

Piles of items waiting to be recycled. Boxes from gift deliveries going through the sort process , and the crew at one facility on the First Coast expect longer days at work to handle the overflow.

"Sure volume might increase, and maybe we need to work a little more overtime to keep up with the volume, but our staffing is going to stay consistent," Republic Serives district manager Jason Graves said.

He added at the westside facility they sort about 700 tons every month of cardboard from waste delivered, but that is likely to increase around the holidays.

Some of the recycled cardboard is sold internationally with China being a top buyer. However, it’s new contamination regulations in that country that have companies like Republic Services, looking closer at their product.

"So their quality expectations have increased significantly, which is forcing us to make sure we have a quality product," Graves said.

Previously 5 percent of a bale’s weight was allowed to have other materials, but sales to countries like China, they are that’s been cut to 2 percent contamination allowed.

Graves explains how it’s determined why it’s important for business.

"Break a bale open pull out all the contamination, and the inspector will use that as a judge to determine whether they’re going to buy that or not," Graves said.

Graves adds they need help from those at home.

Watch what you put in the bin since it could cost them valuable contracts or even break machines when non-recyclable goods get in the mix.

"Things like Christmas lights, chains, clothing, plastic bags, that all wraps-up on our screens and that can jams and it means more time for us to go into a screen and clean it at the end of a shift so it adds hours to it," Graves said.

Graves says it’s usually mid to late January before the holiday recycling rush starts to taper-off.

