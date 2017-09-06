Radar used to capture drug trafficking used to help with hurricane aftermath
The number of agencies that make up first responders after a disaster like a hurricane are countless. One agency that has a crucial job, but usually flies under the radar is the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, a branch under
WTLV 7:04 PM. EDT September 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories
-
First Coast in cone of concern for powerful Category…Sep. 5, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
-
Hurricane Central: Maps, county by county…Sep. 5, 2017, 5:04 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Irma Preparations on the First CoastSep. 5, 2017, 12:37 p.m.