Racist photo from Baker County High School making waves on social media

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. -- A social media post from Baker County High School is angering parents and students alike for its racially charged message.

The photo, depicting a group of black students with what appears to be nooses drawn around their necks and a tree drawn on the side is making the rounds on social media.

The Baker County Office of the School Superintendent says that the school district is aware of the social media post and that there are investigating along side the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

