Putnam County shooting at internet cafe

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. -- The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received a call around 4:30 Thursday morning for a "disturbance with a shot fired."

Officers responded to Rose's Cyberspace, an internet cafe, and found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. There were many people inside the business at the time of the incident and officer's are working to interview witnesses now.

Another man showed up to the ER in Palatka, and officers say that they believe that he is connected to the incident.

Both victims are expected to recover. Authorities will be giving a press briefing at 11 a.m. and more details will be given.

