Purple sweet potatoes pack a punch of nutrition and crop diversity

Photo courtesy: Blue Sky Farms

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- Picking a peck of perfect potatoes may mean planting purple potatoes.

Danny Johns is a third generation potato farmer in Hastings. He has Blue Sky Farms. Recently, the purple sweet potato peaked his interest.

"This is our third season year with it. We're starting slow," he said.

Most potatoes in Northeast Florida grow in the winter and spring, but purple sweet potatoes tend to grow in the summer. That's good news for area farmers looking for an alternative crop. Many potato farmers here have grown potatoes for potato chip companies such as Lays. However, Johns said now those chip companies are picking potatoes elsewhere.

"So we're losing a lot of the marketplace on that so we need to replace it with something," he noted.

Enter the purple sweet potato!

"It tastes like sweet like a sweet potato. They're vivid purple. this variety turns more purple when you cook them," Johns said with a nod.

It's not just good for potato farmers, but for cattle farmers too. Johns said cows like the leafy tops of these crops.

Researchers also give props to the plant because it is powerful for biodiesel fuel production.

For the plain 'ole person, the purple potatoes taste good. "It's very tasty," Johns said with a smile.

And they're rich in antioxidants.

"Purple food is the in food now. So this fits in," he said.

From sweet potato pies to potato soup... fuel production.. and even protecting the family farm, there's potential for purple potatoes.

"All potatoes are not created equal," Johns said with a chuckle.

If you would like to purchase purple sweet potatoes, they can be found at local farmers markets such as Rype and Ready. Johns also encourages people to ask their local grocer to carry them. You can also ask for them by contacting Blue Sky Farm, by clicking here.

