Puppy rescued after allegedly being tied and dragged behind car

WAYCROSS, Ga. -- On Sunday, Waycross Police and Animal Control helped rescue a puppy that they saw was allegedly being dragged behind the vehicle of the owner. The Okefenokee Humane Society took in the dog and names her Liberty as she recovers from the violent ordeal.

Shelter Manager Danielle Barcomb has been with Liberty since she was rushed over on Sunday. She says officers told her the dog’s owner usually tied her to a tree, but this time he allegedly tied her to the back of his bumper.

"It was said that he had forgotten she was there, he loaded up his child, or a child with him, and took off driving forgetting that Liberty was tied and the child kept repeating daddy dog, dog," Barcomb said.

Barcomb says the owner is now facing animal cruelty charges.

"He went several blocks, dragging her," Barcomb said. "Extreme burns, road rash, all underneath her stomach and chest, all of her paw pads have been ripped off, she’s missing nails."

Dwayne Howell, the officer who responded, tell us he’s just thankful she’s okay because her injuries were so severe.

"She couldn’t keep up with the vehicle, and had given in, and was being [dragged] on this side of her body," Barcomb said.

Charlotte de la Vergne is on the board of trustees with the Humane Society and works as the videographer. She posted Liberty’s story online and immediately received an outpouring of support.

"Social media is wonderful, we would not be able to do what we do without Facebook," de la Vergne sid.

She says, even with their low budget, they are now able to reach more people on social media, thus, save more lives.

"The euthanasia rate was 93%, now it’s well under 10%," she said.

De la Vergne says they deal with hundreds of animal cruelty cases.

"You know it’s unimaginable what happens to animals in this area," she said.

They hope this case, just like her new namesake, will send a strong message.

"It was princess, her name used to be princess, but we decided she needed a stronger name because she is brave and strong, like lady liberty," Barcomb said.

Barcomb says since this is still an open case, Liberty is not up for adoption right now, but anyone can go to their website and send a donation to help with her medical costs. They say it's already adding up to be $1,000 in veterinarian bills but they expect that number to climb rapidly and they don't have the funds to pay it themselves.

