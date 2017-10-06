Pumpkin Patches on the First Coast

Christ United Methodist Church Neptune Beach
October 14, 2017 - October 31, 2017
Hours: Monday - Saturday: 10:00am - 8:00pm, Sundays: 12:00pm -...
Free entry, Pumpkins by donation
Area: Beaches/Mayport
400 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL, 32266
(904) 249-5370
Conner's A-Maize-Ing Acres
October 14 - November 4, 2017
Hours: Saturdays, 10:00am - 6:00pm (without reservation); Tues...
Children under 2-Free, Children under 4-$11, Adults-$14...
19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL, 32046
Hidden Fields Jax Pumpkin Patch
October 21, 22, 28, 29, 2017
Hours: 12:00pm - 5:00pm
Area: Arlington
2259 Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32246
904-254-5058
Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch
October 1 - 31, 2017
Hours: Monday - Friday: 1:oopm-8:00 pm; Saturdays 10:00 am-8:0...
Area: Intracoastal
1821 San Pablo Road S., Jacksonville, FL, 32224
(904) 221-1700
Lake Shore United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
TBA
Area: Westside
2246 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32210
(904) 388-1780
Lord of Life Pumpkin PatchTBA
276 N Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl, 32082
(904) 285-5347
Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
TBA
Area: Southside/Mandarin
11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32223
(904) 268-5549
Ortega United Methodist Church
September 30 - October 31, 2017
Hours: 7 days a week 10:00am - 8:00pm
Area: Westside
4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl, 32210
(904) 389-5556
River of Life United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
September 30 - October 31, 2017
Hours: Monday – Friday 10am – 12pm & 2pm – 8pm, Saturdays 10 –...
Free
Area: Southside/Mandarin
2600 Race Track Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32259
(904) 230-2955
Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch
TBA
Hours: Monday – Friday 9:30am – Noon & 3pm – 7pm; Saturday – 1...
FREE
Area: Southside/Mandarin
6595 Columbia Park Ct., Jacksonville, FL, 32258
(904) 641-8385
Southside United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
October 15 - 31, 2017
Hours: Sunday - Satuday 1:00pm - 8:00pm
Area: Southside/Mandarin
3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL, 32207
(904) 396-2676
St. Paul United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
October 1 - October 31, 2017
Hours: Monday - Saturday 9:00am - 8:00pm Sundays 12:30pm - 8:0...
Area: Arlington
8264 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32211
(904) 724-0022
Sykes and Cooper Farms Pumpkin Patch
October 7 - October 29, 2017
$9/person entry, ages 2 and under free
5995 Brough Rd., Elkton, FL, 32033
Tommy's Pumpkin Patch and Fun Zone
September 30 - October 30, 2017
Hours: Thursday 10:00-7:00 Friday & Saturday 10:00-9:00 Sunday...
Child $9 Adult $5 Grandparent $3
2460 C.R. 210 W., St. Augustine, FL, 32259
(904) 342-2092
Victory Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch
October 8 - 30, 2017
Hours: Weekdays 4:00pm - 7:00pm, Saturdays 9:00am - 3:00pm, Su...
Area: East Arlington
4651 Kernan Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32224
(904) 642-8900
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs