Publix recall: check your spinach and artichoke dip

According to Publix, they are voluntarily recalling their 16 ounce Deli Spinach and Artichoke dip because it could possible have glass fragments in it.

All containers in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee with a UPC of 000-41415-15961 and a use by date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, which will all be printed on the lip of the container, are being voluntarily recalled.

Publix said in a statement:



"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).”

