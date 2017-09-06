PSA: It's illegal to use your hazard lights in the rain in Florida

(WPTV) -- It has been a big discussion on social media: motorists who use their hazard lights while driving in the rain.

In Florida, it is illegal to drive with your hazard lights. Hazards lights are for stopped vehicles only, officials say.

The one situation where Florida drivers are allowed to use their hazards when in motion is when the vehicle is being used in a funeral procession .

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson told NewsChannel 5 that flashers are for emergency situations.

"First responders look for flashers to see if someone needs help," said an FHP spokesperson.

Law enforcement officials say hazard lights can actually reduce visibility making other drivers think you are stopped or stalled.

Other drivers writing on social media say flashers make it difficult to see when a motorist is tapping the brakes or using a turn signal.

The FHP spokesperson says if visibility is so bad that you cannot see, pull over in a parking lot, plaza or somewhere safe until conditions improve.

Don't push that button. Driving with your hazard lights on because it is raining is illegal. Don't feel comfortable driving? Pull over! pic.twitter.com/MRxXduqjxy — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 6, 2016

