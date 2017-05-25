Protesters find Sen. Marco Rubio's office closed

Tallahassee Democrat

Sen. Marco Rubio’s Tallahassee office was closed when a group of voters showed up to talk health care. After a week of calling to set up an appointment, they trudged up to Rubio’s office on the 21st floor of the state Capitol Wednesday and were greeted by a sign apologizing for any inconvenience and to call an Orlando number for assistance.

The Senate is working on a House-approved health care plan that repeals many of the reforms of the Affordable Care Act. Cassandra White, a 27-year-old Florida State University doctoral student, said Rubio appears to be undecided on the House plan. She wants to urge him to keep the ban that prohibits pre-existing conditions from disqualifying one for health insurance.

“Quite frankly, I am absolutely disgusted,” said White, of the Panhandle Action Network, a group that formed earlier this year. “Sen. Rubio says he wants to hear public opinion, but yet he makes it very difficult for people to talk to him.”

ACA supporters have held protests at Rubio’s offices in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. The senator has not held a town hall meeting this year, explaining to CBS Miami they are events where people “heckle and scream at me in front of cameras.”

A spokesman disputed White’s and others’ accounts that Rubio has not been responsive to voters.

“Our Tallahassee office has one full-time staffer who has met with these individuals before and was working elsewhere today,” said Matt Wolking, Rubio’s press secretary.

On Tuesday Rubio took to Facebook to explain that his offices receive a “large number” of calls and he is restarting a Facebook Constituent Mailbox series to talk to Floridians. In the first edition, Rubio explained his thoughts on health care.

“The Senate is going to do its own bill,” Rubio said, dismissing the health plan. “We’re designing a sustainable individual marketplace at the state level where people who don’t have coverage from their jobs or from Medicare or Medicaid can buy health insurance that is high quality with a good provider network and an affordable cost and if they can’t pay they have assistance through their tax returns to be able to do so.”

The plan, according to Rubio, is in its “infancy.”

