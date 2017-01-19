Proposed law in Florida - No helmet, no skateboarding

(Photo: Getty Images)

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA -- Florida lawmakers want to make it illegal for kids to ride a skateboard without a helmet. NBC2 spoke with the lawmaker leading the charge.

No matter how extreme a sport is, injuries come along with the activity.

In 2014, according to the Insurance Information Institute, more than 100,000 people received a head injury from skateboarding. To help alleviate that number Florida lawmakers are trying to pass a law that would require wearing a helmet for certain riders.

Lee County’s Injury Prevention Coalition chairman, Brian Raimondo, says he’s happy this issue is being addressed.

“It's just necessary gear,” said Raimondo. “Really anywhere you go they shouldn't be selling a skateboard unless they know that you have a helmet, or you're going to be buying one somewhere somehow."

Read more on NBC2.

NBC2