President Trump's lawyer to speak after Comey Hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey takes the oath before he testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 8, 2017. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz plans to make a statement following the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, according to multiple reports.

Kasowitz’s remarks are expected Thursday afternoon in downtown Washington.

Trump tasked Kasowitz late last month with responding to matters arising from various probes of Russian interference in the election.

This would be the first public appearance by Kasowitz.

