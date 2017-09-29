President of Edward Waters College retires, acquires $8.5 million as part of legacy

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017, the City of Jacksonville City Council voted to approve an $8.5 million Safe Neighborhood investment for Edward Waters College in the blighted area of the northwest portion of Jacksonville.

The City’s 2017-18 budget will take effect on October 1, 2017 and will include the Edward Waters College Community Revitalization Project. This funding will provide support for an Athletic Community Field, male dormitory, and safety improvements and infrastructure enhancements at Florida’s oldest independent institution of higher learning.

College President, Dr. Nathaniel Glover stated, “This is a long-awaited and much-needed investment in the northwest area of the City and its oldest institution of higher education. Edward Waters College is a resonating symbol of the history of our great City.

Read the full press release.

