Preparing for a workplace shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tragic update: After five days, missing 12-year-old found dead
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
-
Rockville workers say they're still waiting to get paid
-
Jacksonville psychiatrist, raided by FBI in February, dies
-
Five killed in shooting spree inside Orlando warehouse
-
'Miracle Baby' born without nose dies at 2
-
Doug Marrone on the Jaguars' OTAs 7
-
Massive gator strolls down 4th fairway at SC golf course
-
A Georgia woman faces federal charges after leaking NSA document
-
ALDI looking for new workers
More Stories
-
Elderly woman found dead in Sandalwood; Police…Jun. 6, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Possible tornado causes damage in St. Johns CountyJun. 6, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
Jacksonville is the #2 city in the country people…Jun. 6, 2017, 5:04 p.m.