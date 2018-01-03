WTLV
Power outages around the First Coast

WTLV 1:37 PM. EST January 03, 2018

Number of people without power due to the weather:

FLORIDA:

Duval: 659

Columbia: 4,410

Baker: 1,646

Nassau: 1.155

GEORGIA:

Charlton: 1,054

Glynn: 15,099

Camden: 3,219

 

 

© 2018 WTLV-TV


