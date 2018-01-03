Close Power outages around the First Coast WTLV 1:37 PM. EST January 03, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Number of people without power due to the weather:FLORIDA:Duval: 659Columbia: 4,410Baker: 1,646Nassau: 1.155GEORGIA:Charlton: 1,054Glynn: 15,099Camden: 3,219 © 2018 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time Tropics update Wednesday Naked man arrested at Jax Beach Automatic weapon laws in Florida Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show 'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine More Stories Icy travel mainly in southeast Georgia Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m. Closures in Florida and Georgia due to cold weather Jan. 2, 2018, 11:04 a.m. JIA reports flight cancellations ahead of wintry… Jan. 2, 2018, 7:23 p.m.
