Power outage information for the First Coast

Power outages are tracked through your local power company, however here is the information you may need if you need to report any downed power lines.

Florida Power and Electric

FPL has said they are fully staffed and have brought in more crews to deal with the outages in the area they expect to see.

They advise that customers do not go near a downed power line or any flooded area. If you need to report a downed power line. please call 1-800-468-8243. If you want to see the power outages you can look here.

JEA

If you need to report and outage to JEA, it says to text outage to 'MYJEA' or to 69532. Click here for more information.

7:30 p.m. - 734 customers without power.

To see current outages, click here.

They advise if you see a downed wire to call 9-1-1.

Beaches Energy

To report downed lines, limbs or power outages, please call 904-247-6171

Clay Electric

If you need to report an outage, or non life threatening damages, please call 1-888-434-9844

7:30 p.m. - 4600 customers without power.

If you want to see current outages, click here.

Georgia Power

To report an outage, call 1-888-891-0938.

7:30 p.m. - 735 customers without power.

To see current outages, click here.

(© 2017 WTLV)