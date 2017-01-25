Website fuels Dippin' Dots & Sean Spicer feud

White House spokesman Sean Spicer speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

We're all familiar with the tradition of age-old feuds; The Capulets versus Montagues, Pepsi versus Coca-Cola, Star Wars versus Star Trek, Microsoft versus Apple, cats versus dogs.

And now a new feud has come to light that we can add to the list, thanks to the recently installed presidential office.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer hates Dippin' Dots, a beaded-like ice cream typically sold at theme and ball parks.

While the squabble between the two has gained national attention in the past week, it is nothing new. Spicer has continually made his strong dislike of the innovative ice cream very clear over the past seven years.

One of the press secretary's first public statements against the treat was tweeted back in 2010. Spicer wrote, "Dippin' Dots is NOT the ice cream of the future," in response to the company's slogan.

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

As the years passed, Spicer's Twitter war against the unconventional ice cream continued on.

I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are notthe ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 22, 2011

Ice Cream of the Past: Dippin' Dots Files for Bankruptcy http://t.co/xPifdujD — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 4, 2011

If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2015

Dippin' Dots decided not to take the hits lying down. The nitrogen-cooled ice cream's CEO reached out to Spicer Monday by tweeting an open letter and asking to 'connect the dots' by inviting him to an ice cream social.

The letter stresses the company is based within the United States and run by hardworking Americans as well as boasts growth in sales.

Apparently, the invite melted Spicer to his former rival as he responded with a request to do something great for first responders and those who serve the nation. The company said they will bring the ice cream if the White House Secretary invites their staff and the responders.

@seanspicer, let's connect the dots! We hope you and the @WhiteHouse take us up on our ice cream social invite 💓https://t.co/kmg5cNqpFe — Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) January 23, 2017

Sorry for the delay How about we do something great for the those who have served out nation & 1st responders https://t.co/G9BPmVAXKS — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 24, 2017

Sweet idea! It's mint 🍃 to be! How's President's Day? We'll bring 🚚s full of 🔴⚪️🔵s. You invite 1st Responders, Military & @WhiteHouse staff. https://t.co/XIj97wp9FJ — Dippin' Dots (@DippinDots) January 24, 2017

While Spicer and Dippin' Dots feud may be mended, a new website may break their new bond.

Senddippindots.com allows the public to mail order the futuristic ice cream to his office "just to annoy him." Only time will tell if Spicer's bad blood towards Dippin' Dots will turn into something a little more sweet.

Copyright 2016 WCNC