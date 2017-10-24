UNF poll finds Nelson would have slim advantage in Senate race

DORAL, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R), Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Florida Governor Rick Scott speak to the media about Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Doral, Florida. It's still too early to know where the direct impact of the hurricane will take place but the state of Florida is in the area of possible landfall. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

If a University of North Florida poll represents the totality of Florida voters, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-FL, has a slight lead over Florida Gov. Rick Scott in the upcoming election for U.S. Senate, assuming the governor decides to run.

UNF polled 834 qualified voters from Oct. 11-17. The results found that 37 percent of voters would choose Sen. Nelson, 36 percent would select Gov. Scott and 20 percent were undecided on the matter.

“Like most statewide races in Florida, the senate race between Nelson and Scott is going to be too close to call all the way until Election Day,” said Michael Binder, faculty director of the Public Opinion Research Lab.

“The one major concern for Democrats has to be the public’s lack of awareness of Nelson. When a three-term sitting U.S. senator has almost half of the sample unable to assess his job approval, you have a problem.”

The study found that 66 percent of Democratic voters would select Nelson. The survey revealed that 68 percent of registered Republican voters would choose Scott.

Along with the senatorial election, the poll surveyed President Donald Trump's approval rating (37 percent in favor overall).

“Donald Trump is just as divisive in Florida as he is across the rest of the country," Binder said, "but as long as he maintains support from Republicans, I wouldn’t expect any major changes in his administration."

The margin of sampling error for the total sample was +/- 3.39 percentage points with a response rate of 16 percent.

For more poll results, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV