Trump's executive actions come faster and in different forms than before

WASHINGTON — President Trump has begun his presidency with an unprecedented blizzard of executive action, signing more presidential directives than any president in modern history.
As a candidate, Trump criticized
He has used them to order the approval of permits to specific private companies (the
And he has even created a new form of executive order called a National Security Presidential Memorandum and used it to give orders to the Pentagon and give his political strategist a seat at the table in National Security Council meetings.
While Trump has signed fewer executive orders than Obama at this point in his presidency, he has signed more presidential memoranda — a kind of first cousin to executive orders that became Obama's tool of choice as he tried to get around a
Trump's party has control of Congress. He's just impatient.
Trump appears to be trying to make good on every campaign promise at once, which in itself was one of his campaign promises. In speeches last fall, he promised to "cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama" on his very first day in office. (He didn't.)
"It’s not unusual for a president to hit the ground running and issue a lot of unilateral directives early in his term," says William Howell, a political science professor at the
Escalating pattern
Presidential scholars say Trump's executive orders have followed an escalating pattern after a change of party: Republican presidents rescind Democratic policies and reinstate those of the last Republican president.
The Day One executive order on the
One of the most noticeable differences is in style: While Obama signed most of his executive orders in private, Trump has signed all of his in public, with a headline-generating photo opportunities intended to convey constant presidential action.
"Executive orders are generally used to enact public policies, but some of Trump’s orders seem to have been for more symbolic or rhetorical purposes," says Graham Dodds, a political scientist at
And that seems to be part of the strategy. "We've hit the ground running at a record pace," he boasted in his weekly radio address Saturday.
Executive orders are also a way to keep control of the narrative. "
The pace of action has prompted questions about how much agency lawyers have been involved in the drafting of executive orders, which has been standard practice under previous presidents. The order on refugee admissions, for example, appeared to include permanent legal residents — "green card" holders — despite later clarifications from the White House that it wasn't the president's intent.
Trump's orders also show that presidential directives have become political weapons as much as they are policy and management tools, with partisan outrage depending on which president was wielding the pen.
During Obama's presidency, Trump often criticized what he called "overreaching" executive orders. "Why is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?" he tweeted as early as 2012.
"The conservatives who criticized Bill Clinton's orders were largely silent for
