Trump tweet: McCain has taken 'complete turn' on repeal and replace

President Donald Trump and Arizona Sen. John McCain have had a tenuous relationship during Trump's time as a politician.

The latest chapter in the Republican vs. Republican feud came Monday night via a Trump tweet.

McCain said last week that he will not support a bill put forth by his good friend and fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), along with Sen. Bill Cassidy (Louisiana) that aims to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Trump posted a six-minute compilation video of several times McCain has said on camera that he wanted Congress to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk! pic.twitter.com/t9cXG2Io86 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The implication from Trump is that McCain should be supporting Graham-Cassidy if he really wants to repeal and replace the ACA.

McCain said he prefers a bipartisan approach to health care reform, saying he can't in "good conscience vote for the Graham Cassidy proposal."

Back in July, McCain dealt the death blow to "skinny repeal," which aimed to repeal parts of ObamaCare, based on concerns with the process.

