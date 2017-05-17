The history of impeachment

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Putnam County man injured after rattlesnake bites him
-
Prominent Jacksonville pastor passes away
-
Columbia County man indicted for forced labor and sexual abuse
-
Corrine Brown trial 'wasn't fair,' juror says
-
West Mims Fire: Crews slowly gaining ground
-
Officials: Body found on Vilano Beach likely belongs to missing swimmer
-
Woman was shot and pushed out of car
-
The Final High
-
Mueller a superb choice for Russia investigation, says U.S. attorney McKay
-
Woman in Palatka arrested for starting brush fire
More Stories
-
The Final High: One young man's nightmare and the…May 17, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Breezy & Humid ahead of the rainy pattern changeJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Many U.S. presidents faced impeachment talkMay 18, 2017, 4:56 a.m.