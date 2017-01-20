President Trump salutes Hillary. No, really

President Donald Trump greets Hillary Clinton at the Inaugural Luncheon in the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, 2017 Getty Images)

At a congressional luncheon following his swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States, President Trump joked about whether Democrats would vote to confirm his Cabinet picks, but then urged the crowd to applaud Hillary Clinton — no "crooked" modifier this time.

Trump kicked off his speech by saying he was “very honored” to learn that the Clintons had come to both the inauguration and the luncheon.

The entire room broke out in a standing ovation.

The Clintons had been sitting at a prime table in the front of the room with Trump’s daughter Tiffany and his sister Maryanne Trump Barry. Throughout the lunch, people would come by Clinton’s table to say hello. While the majority were Democrats, a few Republicans stopped by, too.

USA TODAY