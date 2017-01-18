Locals excited about Trump's inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York in his first news conference in nearly six months, a little more than a week before his inauguration. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Thousands of people are getting ready to attend the 58th presidential inauguration. For a group of people on the First Coast, it’s their first ever - and one they say will be historic.

"I, as a woman, the number one thing I want from my government is to be secure and protected and I believe Donald Trump is going to be that man,” says Billie Tucker.

She says she's waited a long time to attend a presidential inauguration and that she was waiting for the right president to come along. She's not the only one.

"From the Declaration of Independence on through the Constitution, I would like for my children and my grandchildren to be able to share in those original American values," said Murray Goff.

He says he shares those values with the president-elect and with a group of friends.

"Nobody was for us. The people that worked and lived paycheck to paycheck and Donald Trump for some reason speaks for us to us," says Scott McKenzie.

For Mexican-American Jerry Cruz, and Trump supporter, he says despite the controversy surrounding Trump, he believes his policies will help Hispanics.

"I don't feel that he's really said anything detrimental about Hispanics; he was referring to the safety of this country and the influence it's had on our economy," he says. "Is there something wrong with establishing a border, is there something wrong with obeying the immigration laws?”

Whether you're to the right or to the left, this group is looking forward to the future.

"We're excited, we're hopeful," said Goff.

