Liquor wall staying up in Florida after Gov. Scott's veto

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vetoing a bill that would tear down the state's liquor wall.

The so-called "Whiskey and Wheaties Bill" would have allowed grocery stores, big box retailers and other stores to sell liquor in the same space as other products. Wednesday's veto means liquor still must be sold in a side store that is separated by a wall.

The liquor wall veto is Scott's first of this year. It came amid heavy opposition from independent liquor store owners who said it would drive them out of business. The governor's office received 7,516 phone calls, emails and letters opposing the bill compared to 1,174 in support.

