'@#%*&' Hat project gains momentum ahead of Women's March in DC

RESTON, VA (WUSA9) - Healthcare and the Trump Administration's agenda will be at the center of a protest on D.C. streets the day after the inauguration.

The Women's March on Washington already has a headquarters, of sorts, in Northern Virginia.

It started with just a couple of packages -- lots and lots of packages.



Inside the packages were handmade pink-knitted hats.



The hats will eventually land on the heads of tens of thousands of women marching in the Women's March on Washington the day after the inauguration.



It's a sort of movement within a movement called "The Pussy Hat Project."

Carrie and Molly McKnight sort through the packages daily after Molly volunteered their Reston home to be a drop off location for the packages now coming in from all over the world.



Most of the notes attached to the hats take up a women's issue that's important to the knitter and each are unique in their own way.

Learn more about the hats here.



