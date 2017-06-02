Gov. Rick Scott to veto $410 million from Florida budget - local veto list

MIAMI BEACH, FL - AUGUST 26: Florida Governor Rick Scott attends a round table discussion about Zika preparedness in the Miami Beach neighborhood where the mosquito born Zika virus has been found. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vetoing $410 million in projects from the new state budget.

Scott announced Friday that as part of a budget deal reached with state legislators he is going to veto individual spending items instead of vetoing the entire $82.4 billion budget.

The money will be used to pay for some of Scott’s top priorities and to boost money for public schools.

Legislators will return for a special session next week where they are expected to approve spending $100 more for each public school student. The budget approved in May only increased student funding by $24 more.

The governor had been threatening to veto the entire budget after lawmakers slashed money to the state’s tourism marketing agency.

The session is scheduled for June 7 through June 9.

A list of local vetoes can be found below:

Florida Gateway College - Olustee Campus Public Safety Facility (HB 2217) 400,000 - 400,000 (Lake City)

St. Johns River State College - Ren/Add Labs & Supp Srvc Bldg 1009 - Palatka (HB 4353) 4,000,000 - 4,000,000

University of North Florida - Schultz Hall Building 9 Renovations (2269) 3,000,000 - 3,000,000

Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) Jacksonville (Recurring Base Appropriations Project) 500,000 - 500,000

Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) Jacksonville (HB 2787) 724,000 - 724,000

North Florida School of Special Education Expansion Project (HB 3333) 500,000 - 500,000

University of North Florida - Culture of Completion & Career Initiative 2,000,000 - 2,000,000

University of Florida - St. Augustine Historic Building Roof Replacements (HB 3793) 250,000 - 250,000

University of North Florida - Highly Effective Teacher Grant (HB 3795) 700,000 - 700,000

Nassau Council on Aging - Feeding Seniors (HB 4041) 500,000 - 500,000

Town of Callahan's Volunteer Fire Department Radios 40,000 - 40,000

Nassau County Public Safety Training Center 500,000 - 500,000

Clay County Public Safety Training Facility 1,000,000 - 1,000,000

City of Jacksonville LaSalle Street Pump Station Phase 1 (HB 2757) 350,000 - 350,000

Neptune Beach Florida Boulevard Stormwater Culvert Improvements (HB 3933) 400,000 - 400,000

Nassau Oaks Subdivision Roadway Improvements (HB 3089) - 250,000 250,000 1921 A 25 Port of Fernandina- Multipurpose Dock Crane and Warehouse (HB 3859) - 3,000,000 3,000,000

City of Jacksonville, Crosswalk Countdown Traffic Signal Heads Installation (HB 2333) - 1,231,072 1,231,072

Hogan's Creek Greenway, Duval County (Senate Form 2271) - 535,000 535,000

Beaver Street Enterprise Center (HB 4131) 400,000 - 400,000

