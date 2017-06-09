Former Public Defender Matt Shirk must pay $7,500 and 'unequivocally' admit guilt to settle case

On Friday, the Florida Ethics Commission will meet, but former Public Defender Matt Shirk's case won't be brought up, as the commission waits to hear if he will agree to a $7,500 fine.

WTLV 5:05 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

