Former ambassador to the U.N. and current UNF professor considering congressional run

Nancy Soderberg (Photo: Courtesy: NancySoderberg.org)

A current University of North Florida professor is considering running against U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) for Florida's Sixth Congressional District in 2018.

Nancy Soderberg is the director of UNF's Public Service Leadership Program and a former ambassador to the United Nations during the Clinton administration.

She said she's considering running because she believes there will be an anti-incumbent wave that will favor Democrats. She would be running as a Democrat.

Soderberg acknowledged that winning in Florida's sixth district, which covers southern St. Johns County, all of Flagler and Volusia counties, and the eastern edge of Lake County, is difficult.

A decision on whether or not she will run will likely come this summer.

DeSantis took over the sixth district after it was redrawn in 2013. He's a Jacksonville native and his wife, Casey DeSantis, works at First Coast News on the program First Coast Living.

