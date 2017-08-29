Ellen Glasser defeats incumbent mayor Mitch Reeves in Atlantic Beach elections: Initial results

Mayoral candidate Ellen Glasser has defeated incumbent mayor Mitch Reeves Tuesday in Atlantic Beach's elections, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan.

In the mayoral race, Glasser won about 54 percent of the vote over Reeves' roughly 43 percent as reported in the initial results. The other candidate, Milton "Sarge" Hall received nearly 3 percent of the vote.

Hogan said results will be certified later this week. He said there will also be no recounts because none of the races fell within the margin needed for a recount, which is .5 percent or less.

The other incumbent candidates were also defeated. Hogan also said Candace Kelly won Seat 4 against Jimmy Hill and Brittany Norris won Seat 5 against Mitch Harding.

