Atlantic Beach primary election today: Three offices up for vote

Atlantic Beach residents will go to the polls Tuesday for a primary vote, with three offices up for election. All three of those offices are seats on the city commission.
The Mayor holds seat one and serves in an at-large position. Two challengers, Ellen Glasser and Milton Hall are looking to un-seat incumbent Mitch Reeves. If required, a run-off election will be held in November.
