WTLV
Close

Atlantic Beach primary election today: Three offices up for vote

First Coast News , WTLV 6:52 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

Atlantic Beach residents will go to the polls Tuesday for a primary vote, with three offices up for election. All three of those offices are seats on the city commission.

The Mayor holds seat one and serves in an at-large position. Two challengers, Ellen Glasser and Milton Hall are looking to un-seat incumbent Mitch Reeves. If required, a run-off election will be held in November.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories