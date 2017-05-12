Bolles graduate named acting director of FBI

FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe (Photo: Bolles)

A Bolles graduate is the acting director of the FBI after its previous head was fired by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

Andrew McCabe graduated from Bolles back in 1986, according to a news release from the school. Previously the deputy director of the investigative agency, he automatically became the acting director when James Comey was removed.

McCabe attended Duke University after Bolles and got a J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He joined the FBI as a special agent in 1996 with the New York Field Office.

He focused on investigating organized crime and terrorism during his time as a special agent. McCabe became the deputy director in January of last year.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday after a recommendation came down from the deputy head of the Department of Justice. The department argued Comey hurt the reputation of the FBI by his public handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

In a letter to Comey notifying him of his termination, he thanked the director for telling him three times he was not under investigation by the FBI.

The FBI has been investigating the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia since before the November election.

© 2017 WTLV-TV