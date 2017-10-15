Officials warn of rough waters this weekend on the beaches; at least 25 people rescued

Saturday, at least 25 people had to be pulled from the water in Duval and St. Johns counties.

Officials are urging people to stay out of the water after several near-drownings. The waters along the First Coast are churning with a lot of energy. In addition to that, it is breezy which is causing rough surf and dangerous rip currents for the next few days.



Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says they rescued 19 people from the water Saturday. In Neptune Beach, police there say four people, including two teens and two adults who tried to help them, had to be pulled from the water. All of those victims are in good condition.



In St. Johns County, a man drowned at Butler Beach Saturday morning. First responders were called to Atlantic View for a man and two children in the ocean in distress. The kids made it to shore but the 47-year-old man was found in the water a short time later and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Officials say if you do go in the water, they recommend not going in past your knees. Officials say if you see someone in distress in the water, call 911 and keep an eye on the person. Officials say do not try to rescue them because you could become a victim yourself.

