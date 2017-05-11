Police: Student at Bannerman Learning attacks teacher

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Garrett Branscome was arrested for attacking a teacher at Bannerman Learning Center Wednesday morning.

Deputies report Branscome threw a metal railing from the side of a portable at a teacher. The teacher tried to deflect the metal object but deputies say it ended up hitting the teacher in the back of the head.

Deputies say when they told Branscome to put his hands behind his back, he refused and attempted to pull away. Deputies say Branscome then attempted to bite the deputy in the arm.

Deputies say Branscome was arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail.

