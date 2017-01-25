Deputies: St. Augustine teen stabs victim in the face over a juice box

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reports 18-year-old Tavage Tobler stabbed another man in the face following an alteration over a Minute Maid Fruit Punch juice box.

The Sheriff's Office reports the victim positively identified Tobler in a line-up and stated the man had stabbed him in the lower jaw area.

According to authorities, the man is now permanently disfigured.

Tobler is currently in jail on no bond for an aggravated battery charge.

(© 2017 WTLV)