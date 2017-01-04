Police seeking identity of burglary suspect from December

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for help in identifying a suspect from a burglary from December of 2016.

On December 27, at around 12:45 a.m., a man burglarized two businesses. At the Food Mart, located at 11150 San Jose Blvd., he was cause on video surveillance.

According to police, he smashed the front glass window in order to get inside of the store and took an unknown amount of cigarettes and put them into a trash can he was holding.

At a Speedway, located at 11041 San Jose Blvd., the man smashed the glass window to get inside and took other merchandise and put it into the trash can.

The suspect, photographed, was wearing what appeared to be a black, grey, and white horizontal stripped sweater, a black knit hat, grey basketball shorts with a white vertical stripe on the side, gloves and what appeared to be a surgical or dust mask.

If you have any information, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTrips@jaxsheriff.org.



To remain anonymous and possibly win a reward $3,000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.