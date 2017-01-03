Video: Police seeking aggravated battery suspects from October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying aggravated battery suspects from an incident that took place in October of 2016.

The shooting occurred at 2156 W. 12th St. at 9:44 p.m. on October 11. The shooting injured one person that was sitting on the steps at Kings Ridge Apartments.

Multiple people, described as juveniles, walked up and started shooting toward the victim, the unknown males fled in a dark vehicle.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident or the identity of the suspects should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can remain anonymous and possibly receive an award up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.