Police searching for sexual battery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a sexual battery case from Sunday.

The incident was reported to police around 11 a.m. The victim, who is in her early teens, was walking in the 2000 block of Hyde Park Road on the Westside and was followed by an unknown suspect.

The male suspect followed the victim through the parking lot of an apartment complex and pulled her into a laundry room where he sexually battered her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 15-20 years old with brown eyes and hair, and has a heart tattoo on his upper arm.

Anyone who may know this man is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, you may be eligible for a monetary reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

