Police searching for missing teen who needs medications

The Jacksonville Sherriff's Office is looking to find a missing teen from the Lakeshore area.

According to police, 14-year-old Candace Williamson left her home in the 5000 block of Shirley Avenue to go to Lakeshore Park. Upon leaving, she advised she would be back home by 7:30 p.m. but failed to do so. The victim is in need of several medications at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

