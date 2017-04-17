WTLV
Police searching for missing teen who needs medications

WTLV 7:25 AM. EDT April 17, 2017

The Jacksonville Sherriff's Office is looking to find a missing teen from the Lakeshore area.

According to police, 14-year-old Candace Williamson left her home in the 5000 block of Shirley Avenue to go to Lakeshore Park.  Upon leaving, she advised she would be back home by 7:30 p.m. but failed to do so.  The victim is in need of several medications at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately. 

 

