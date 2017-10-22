Police searching for elderly man with dementia

Lewis Harris, 77, walked away from his home, located in the 1300 block of Marsh Hen Drive around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Harris suffers from dementia and while he is capable of walking long distances, he cannot recall his address when asked. A police bloodhound tracked Harris heading north on Biscayne Boulevard toward JIA.

He was last seen wearing a black leather baseball cap, a light green collared shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes with a red trim.

If anyone has any information regarding Harris' whereabouts, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

