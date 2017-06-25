Police search for missing, endangered Florida teen

Palm Bay police are searching for a 19-year-old woman who may be en route to Jamaica, New York, after meeting an unidentified man over the internet.

The woman, Victoria Stites, was last seen Saturday at her home in the northwest section of the city. Police say she is considered endangered. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black jeans and was carrying a purple bag. She also has blondish-brown colored hair and is between 135 to 140 pounds.

“She’s gotten a lower mental capacity. An unknown person picked her,” said Lt. Mike Bandish of the Palm Bay Police Department.

An investigation is underway into the identity of the man who was communicating with her on the internet.

Anyone with information on Stites’ whereabouts are asked to call the police department at 321-952-3456 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Contact Gallop at 321-242-3642, jdgallop@floridatoday.com and Twitter at @JDGallop

Florida Today