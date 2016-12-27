Two separate in-custody deaths at Jax jail

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office uniform patch (Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Two separate in-custody deaths were reported at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Detention Facility Tuesday.

Police report a woman in her 30s was found unresponsive in her cell when a guard made a wellness check. First responders took her to a local hospital where he was pronounced death. Police say they don't know how she died.

An inmate at the jail was banging and yelling on a glass wall back in November when he started hitting his head on the glass wall inside his cell. Police say he was pronounced dead at UF Health Tuesday.

Both deaths are considered undetermined.