Three arrested from viral fight video out of Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A viral video of a fight in Simmonds- Johnson Park that made its way across the internet on Friday has yielded three arrests so far for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jontaianna Pitts was arrested Saturday May 20 around 7:00 p.m. at the Beauty Depot in Moncrief. She has been charged with aggravated battery, felony battery on a security guard and criminal mischief.

Ronetta Wright, 21 and Zakeria Johnson, 24, have since been arrested.

Wright has been charged with fighting and criminal mischief and Johnson has been charged with fighting.

The fight occurred on Friday, May 19, at 3000 Moncrief Road and later at Simmonds-Johnson Park at 3730 Moncrief Road. The video shows upwards of 15 people engaging in a fight.

Warning you may find some of this footage disturbing.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Facebook post about the event, during the first fight at 3000 Moncrief Rd. a security guard showed up on scene to break the fight up. Pitts struck the security guard several times in a attempt to stop him from stopping the fight. The security guard suffered several cuts to his arms.

An hour and a half later, another fight broke out at Simmonds-Johnson Park with Pitts. Pitts had a bat and is seen hitting a victim several times in the head and body while the victim is on the ground. According to police, it is believed that the victim took refuge in a blue Chevrolet, which Pitts is seen kicking in the video as well.

Pitts has a prior felony arrest for having a weapon on school property.

Johnson was seen in the video repeatedly striking a victim with a closed fist while the victim was on the ground and unable to defend themselves.

Wright was seen repeatedly hitting two other victims with a closed fist while they were on the ground and unable to defend themselves. She later armed herself with a bat and was seen hitting a car.

Two victims were hospitalized due to this fight.

